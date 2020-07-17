Posted: Jul 17, 2020 2:07 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

One of the fire trucks in Pawhuska has a fracture on the frame of the ladder. They are currently unable to use that ladder. It would be cheaper to total the truck then it would be to attempt to fix it. City Manager Tonya Bright explains the situation the city is currently in.

City Attorney John Heskett explained that the truck could continue to be used for the time being in certain situations.

The council motioned to total the truck and re-purchase the truck when the time comes.