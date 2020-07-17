Posted: Jul 17, 2020 2:21 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2020 2:21 PM

Max Gross

A 19-year-old Bartlesville man appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Gabriel Jackson is facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and carrying a weapon, both misdemeanor counts.

Court documents allege that Jackson was in possession of an undisclosed amount of Xanax. Jackson also was found with a revolver and a rifle on the floorboard of his vehicle. It is alleged that Jackson did not have authorization to be in possession of either weapon. The State of Oklahoma set Jackson’s bond at $1,000.