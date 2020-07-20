Posted: Jul 20, 2020 1:55 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 1:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax has been demolished, but the support wall is still standing at this time. It cost $45,000 to construct the wall. The county paid for half of the wall and the other half came from the Fairfax Medical Facities.

The Chief Operations Officer of the Fairfax Medical Facilities, Cheryl Carter, was at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting arguing there was never a contract signed saying they were allowed to haul the steel off.

Terry Loftis of JL& Associates said that the commissioners signed and approved a contract to construct and remove the support wall. He didn't have the documentation on hand, as this was brought up in new business and his computer had crashed, something he was working to fix.

Loftis added the temporary support wall isn't the property of the owner, as the firm most generally hauls off the metal. Loftis also said the bid was predicated on the firm being able to come back and get the steel for their personal use. The firm is going to go ahead and tear the wall down, but the steel is going to stay on-site for the next week.

In the meantime, both parties are going to get quotes on how much the steel would be worth. This is an item that the commissioners will re-visit next week.