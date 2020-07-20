Posted: Jul 20, 2020 2:32 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2020 2:32 PM

Max Gross

An 18-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested on two warrants totaling $40,000 as well as new charges. Patrick Rigg faces multiple counts including eluding police, escaping custody, false impersonation and third degree burglary among other charges.

Rigg was involved in three different incidents including an attempt to flee police in Dewey. Officers were trying to initiate a traffic stop on U.S. 75 when Rigg drove at high rates of speed and swerved between lanes which endangered other drivers. Rigg was not located as officers arrested another subject who was wanted, Trenton Rogers. This is occurred on May 9.

One June 19, a man later identified as Rigg was seen on surveillance video stealing a wallet from a vehicle. Also, on Friday, July 17 Rigg allegedly broke into a vehicle and home with the intent to steal items. Officers found methamphetamine on his person. Rigg also did not provided his correct name when being arrested. The defendant is in custody at the Washington County Jail.