Posted: Jul 21, 2020 11:43 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2020 11:43 AM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment for students at Pawhuska Public Schools will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5th and Thursday, Aug. 6th at the Elementary School Cafeteria. Virtual enrollment ends on Wednesday, July 29th.

For those enrolling virtually in kindergarten through fifth grade should contact Beverly Moore and for those joining in grades sixth through twelfth should call the high school office.

If new to the district, a copy of the child’s birth certificate must be provided, along with shot records, social security card and tribal enrollment card if applicable.

The school reminds the 2020 senior class that their Google Chromebook needs to be turned in as quickly as possible. This must be turned in to avoid any outstanding late fees and receive your diploma. For any questions, contact Sarah Smith at sarahsmith@pawhuskadistrict.org.