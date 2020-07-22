Posted: Jul 22, 2020 10:53 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2020 10:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The deadline to register for an election in the City of Bartlesville is quickly approaching.

The City of Bartlesville on Wednesday said Friday, July 31st, is the last day local voters can register to vote in the Aug. 25th City of Bartlesville special election, when the City will hold a General Obligation Bond Election and seek an extension of the existing half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax.

Approval of the measures will result in funding for the city's capital projects over the next several years — without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.

City Manager Mike Bailey said, “Capital project funding is limited for municipalities to General Obligation Bond funds and sales tax that is specifically allocated by voters for that purpose. On August 25th, voters will decide funding for nearly $30 million in projects between these two elections, the outcome of which will determine how we proceed in the future and which projects we're able to fund.”

The City's mil levy will remain at 15 as existing bonds expire so there is no tax increase associated with the G.O. Bond proposal, and approval of the half-cent CIP sales tax would simply extend the existing tax for another five years. The tax will expire June 30, 2021 if not approved.

Dates to remember:

July 31

Last day to register to vote

Aug. 18

Deadline to request absentee ballot

Aug. 20-21

Early voting 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days (Saturday voting is not available in this election as there are no state or federal races on the ballot, according to the Washington County Election Board.)

Aug. 25

Election Day

For more information about registration, absentee ballots or early voting, see Oklahoma State Election Board or call the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850.

For more information about the elections or to view a complete list of proposed projects and equipment, see Capital Elections 2020: FAQ, projects.