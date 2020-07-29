USD 436 in Caney has released its modified calendar for the 2020-2021 school year. The new start date for grades 1-12 will be August 26th instead of August 20th, while pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will not start their school year until after Labor Day. The school district will be offering two learning options, remote learning or on-site learning.

Both options will have the same amount of coursework, but on-site students are expected to adhere to increased safety precautions including masks, temperature checks and social distancing. Activites and athletics information for USD 436 will be released soon.

A video with Superintendent Blake Vargas has been posted on the school district's Facebook page, which you can find below.