Posted: Jul 30, 2020 3:03 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2020 3:03 PM

Max Gross

Arvest Bank announced a $500 donation to Kiddie Park in Downtown Bartlesville on Thursday. The donation is especially sweet because it will be used to replace the cotton candy machine at the park.

Arvest sales manager Whitney Watson said, “This Bartlesville attraction is an asset to our community and every trip to Kiddie Park is all the more fun when it includes cotton candy!”

The Bartlesville Playground Association Board of Directors understands the essential role that cotton candy plays in every visit to the Kiddie Park and they appreciate the support from Arvest Bank.