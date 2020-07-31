Posted: Jul 31, 2020 1:50 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 1:51 AM

Tom Davis

A Pawhuska woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident just west of town Thursday evening at about 6pm on on US Highway 60.

According to the OHP, Linda Falk, 75, of Pawhuska was slowing to make a left turn and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Chelsea Powell, 33, of Copan.

Falk was transported by Pawhuska EMS to Pawhuska Hospital in Pawhuska and then to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in fair condition with head injuries.

Powell and her two small children with her in her vehicle were not injured.