Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2020 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

As we turn the calendar to August, Christmas will be here before we know it. Chamber of Commerce President for the City of Bartlesville, Sherri Wilt says Christmas in the Ville in downtown Bartlesville is scheduled to go on as planned.

Wilt knows it could be difficult to pull off the event with such a small staff, but she feels like this celebration is something the community needs.

To contact the Chamber of Commerce with any questions, call 918-336-8708.