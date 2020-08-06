Posted: Aug 06, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2020 3:23 PM

Max Gross

A Collinsville man was charged with a felony count of sex offender failing to notify of an address change. Robbie Simon appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Simon has a 2013 conviction for indecent exposure in Tulsa County.

Simon has previously registered at an address in Collinsville within Washington County. The defendant failed to notify the Washington County Sheriff’s Office that he had moved to Tulsa in June. Bond for Simon was set at $25,000. He is due back in court on August 14.