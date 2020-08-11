Posted: Aug 11, 2020 1:40 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2020 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met Monday evening and at the top of everybody’s mind was the safest way to send students back to school next week.

Dr. Cameron Rumsey spoke to the board and addressed several issues regarding the virus, including the importance of spreading out while in groups.

Rumsey also talked about how the virus spreads and what a student would have to do in order to get the virus.

Rumsey said over the summer we have learned that this novel virus doesn’t care about the heat and your chances of contracting COVID-19 go down if you wear a mask. Rumsey added that it is important to keep tabs on how many cases the area has, as it may be necessary to shut down the school at some point throughout the year should things get bad enough.

For more information on Pawhuska’s back to school plan, visit their school website, Pawhuskadistrict.org.