Posted: Aug 13, 2020 10:19 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2020 10:19 AM

Max Gross

Thursday’s Oklahoma State Department of Health report lists 705 new cases in Oklahoma. 13 new deaths are being reported in the state including one in Rogers County and three in Tulsa County. Statewide hospitalizations have increased to 600.

Washington County is reporting 73 active cases, an increase of five since the last report. Osage County is listing 62 active cases, a decrease of three active cases. Nowata County increased its total active cases to seven.

