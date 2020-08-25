Posted: Aug 21, 2020 1:25 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2020 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, for the Runoff Primary Election, the Special City of Bartlesville Election, and the Special Copan School Election.

Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day. She added that anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, will be entitled to vote.

The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

PCT PLACE LOCATION

11 Redeemer Lutheran Church 3700 SE Woodland Rd

12 Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch 4225 SE Adams Rd. Community Room, North Entrance

13 Highland Park Baptist Church 300 SE Washington Blvd

15 Truth Tabernacle Church 4100 Nebraska St.

22 Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen) 3401 SE Price Rd

27 Trinity Baptist Church 1500 SW Oak Ave

28 Spirit Church 2121 S. Madison Blvd

31 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 210 SE 9th St. (North Entrance)

33 Revival Time Outreach Center 101 SW Virginia Ave

46 Oak Park Methodist Church 601 NW Brentwood Ave

48 East Bartlesville Christian Church 3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51 East Cross United Methodist Church 820 SE Madison Blvd

54 Eastern Heights Baptist Church 1331 SE Swan Dr.

62 First Church of God 222 S. Osage, Dewey

71 New Life Wesleyan 445 S. Caney, Copan

73 Dewey Church of Christ 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74 Rose Hill Church 12950 N 4000 RD

75 Grace Community Church 1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76 Oglesby Assembly of God 401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77 Vera Southern Baptist Church 310 W Ramona, Vera

78 Ramona First Baptist Church 499 4th St., Ramona

79 Caney Valley Senior Center 329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

711 Bartlesville First Church 4715 Price Rd.