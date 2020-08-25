Posted: Aug 25, 2020 8:28 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 8:36 PM

Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville special election on Aug. 25th included two elections: the 2020 General Obligation Bond and the half-cent Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) sales tax extension-all measures passed handily.

Approval of the measures will now fund nearly $30 million for the city's capital projects over the next several years — without increasing taxes for Bartlesville residents.

"These elections are extremely important to our city because they determine funding for projects that improve our infrastructure and help keep our citizens safe," said City Manager Mike Bailey. "The City of Bartlesville relies on G.O. Bond and CIP sales tax funding for all its capital needs. And it's important to note that these are continuations of existing programs and their approval will not result in a tax increase."

Bailey said that while past bond issues have been used to fund some large projects — such as the recently completed Tower Center at Unity Square at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue — both the 2020 GO Bond and CIP sales tax extension funding will primarily be used to improve existing infrastructure

"The projects put forward in these elections by the City Council are primarily aimed at building upon what we already have," he said. "While it is always important to support projects that enhance our quality of life and help bring economic development dollars to our city, these particular elections are geared more toward maintenance and much needed improvements to many of our existing systems. Approval of this funding allow us now to replace aging police and fire vehicles, upgrade our emergency communications systems, repair two of the city's bridges, complete numerous road rehabilitations and make upgrades to several City facilities."

Proposition No. 1 Public Safety Buildings and Equipment ($3,993,000)

Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 513 178 2,372 3,063 AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 213 71 1,276 1,560 Total 726 249 3,648 4,623

Proposition No. 2 Municipal Buildings and Equipment ($1,408,000)

Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes

Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 516 170 2,313 2,999 64. 64.79% Complete 79% AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 212 79 1,339 1,630 35.21%35.21% Complete Total 728 249 3,652 4,629

Proposition No. 3 Streets and Bridges ($8,274,000)

Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes

Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 630 200 2,880 3,710 80.06%80.06% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 97 50 777 924 19.94%19.94% Complete Total 727 250 3,657 4,634

Proposition No. 4 Parks and Recreation ($2,725,000)

Candidate Choice Absentee Mail Early Voting Election Day Total Votes

Percent FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES 524 178 2,340 3,042 68.78%68.78% Complete AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO 174 69 1,138 1,381 31.22%31.22% Complete Total 698 247 3,478 4,423

Proposition No. 5 Half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax extension (projects totaling $13.7 million)