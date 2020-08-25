News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 25, 2020 8:28 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2020 8:36 PM
Bartlesville 2020 G.O. Bond and CIP Sales Tax Extension Pass Easily
Proposition No. 1 Public Safety Buildings and Equipment ($3,993,000)
|
|
|
Candidate Choice
|
Absentee Mail
|
Early Voting
|
Election Day
|
Total Votes
|
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
|
513
|
178
|
2,372
|
3,063
|
|
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
|
213
|
71
|
1,276
|
1,560
|
Total
|
726
|
249
|
3,648
|
4,623
Proposition No. 2 Municipal Buildings and Equipment ($1,408,000)
|
|
|
Candidate Choice
|
Absentee Mail
|
Early Voting
|
Election Day
|
Total Votes
|
|
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
|
516
|
170
|
2,313
|
2,999
|
64. 64.79% Complete 79%
|
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
|
212
|
79
|
1,339
|
1,630
|
35.21%35.21% Complete
|
Total
|
728
|
249
|
3,652
|
4,629
|
Proposition No. 3 Streets and Bridges ($8,274,000)
|
|
|
Candidate Choice
|
Absentee Mail
|
Early Voting
|
Election Day
|
Total Votes
|
|
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
|
630
|
200
|
2,880
|
3,710
|
80.06%80.06% Complete
|
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
|
97
|
50
|
777
|
924
|
19.94%19.94% Complete
|
Total
|
727
|
250
|
3,657
|
4,634
|
Proposition No. 4 Parks and Recreation ($2,725,000)
|
|
|
Candidate Choice
|
Absentee Mail
|
Early Voting
|
Election Day
|
Total Votes
|
|
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
|
524
|
178
|
2,340
|
3,042
|
68.78%68.78% Complete
|
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
|
174
|
69
|
1,138
|
1,381
|
31.22%31.22% Complete
|
Total
|
698
|
247
|
3,478
|
4,423
|
Proposition No. 5 Half-cent Capital Improvement Projects sales tax extension (projects totaling $13.7 million)
|
|
|
Candidate Choice
|
Absentee Mail
|
Early Voting
|
Election Day
|
Total Votes
|
|
FOR THE PROPOSITION - YES
|
527
|
170
|
2,240
|
2,937
|
66.43%66.43% Complete
|
AGAINST THE PROPOSITION - NO
|
172
|
77
|
1,235
|
1,484
|
33.57%33.57% Complete
|
Total
|
699
|
247
|
3,475
|
4,421
|
