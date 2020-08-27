Posted: Aug 27, 2020 1:51 PMUpdated: Aug 27, 2020 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits posted its 13th Annual Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards online on Thursday, August 27, at noon.

The event, originally scheduled for April 24th, in Tulsa, honored twenty-one nonprofits from throughout the state for superior leadership and exceptional service to their constituents and communities. At the awards, Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville was recognized as a category finalist in the Youth Services category and was awarded a $5,000 grant.

Director of Development and Marketing, Beth Beard, said they are extremely humbled to be selected as one of the top three Youth Service organizations in the state.

The ONE Awards honors a total of twenty-one organizations in seven categories: arts and humanities, community, education, health services, transformation, self-sufficiency and youth development. Additionally, the OKCNP names an overall winner of the event sponsored by the Tulsa Community Foundation. All twenty-one nonprofits receive at least a $5,000 prize and category winners receive $7,500. The overall winner receives a grand prize of $10,000.

CEO Jason Barta said, “This is truly a community award that encompasses the best group of staff members, an extremely passionate supportive board of directors, dedicated volunteers and community partners along with very generous businesses and individual donors.”

For over 65 years, the Boy & Girls Club of Bartlesville has been in the forefront of youth development, working with the young people who need them most. The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville has actively sought to assure that success is within reach of every young person who comes through their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville is dedicated to ensuring that our community’s children and teens have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures.

Out of almost 19,000 nonprofits statewide, only twenty-one were named finalists. For a complete list of finalists and category winners, or to watch a recording of the 2020 ONE Awards, visit okcnp.org/one-awards.

This year’s grants bring the total awards for Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence to more than $1.65 million to nonprofit organizations in Oklahoma. Nonprofits may use the prize money as they see fit to aid current programs or make transformational changes for their organizations.