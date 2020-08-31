Posted: Aug 31, 2020 10:46 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2020 10:46 AM

Tom Davis

If you are looking for a great deal on lightly-loved women's clothing, shoes, purses accessories, A Fresh Start Boutique at 500 East 4th Street, Suite B in Bartlesville is the place for you.

Nancy Love-Wilson, Executive Director of Bridge Houses, appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Monday to tell us about A Fresh Start Boutique and about Bridge House.

Nancy says Bridge Houses ministers to women; to love and stand with those who are moving towards healing and recovery, women coming out of dysfunctional situations who have no resources of their own......to come alongside these women with compassion in their journey, to offer a hand up not a hand-out.

The mission of Bridge Houses is simply to to help women be in the right place, with the right people so that they will do the right thing.

Nancy Love-Wilsonhas been doing jail ministry in Washington County jail since 2014 when she moved to Washington County from Tulsa; where she was trained at Guts Church Second Mile Ministry Training. She currently works part-time with Building Bridges of Oklahoma facilitating classes in the community and at the jail.

Nancy volunteered with another home for women until it closed early in 2016. Her passion is to serve the people of our community that sometimes fall through the cracks, to tell them the truth of Jeremiah 29:11.....That God has an amazing plan for us all.