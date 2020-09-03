Posted: Sep 03, 2020 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 2:26 PM

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an unidentified man seen in a picture on social media. The man is standing in front of a cabin that is listed for sale. The NCSO is seeking information about the man and the cabin. They believe the man could be missing a middle finger.

You are encouraged to call Undersheriff Sandy Hadley at 918-272-2287 if you have any information.