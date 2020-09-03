Posted: Sep 03, 2020 3:44 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2020 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska students have been in school for two weeks now and despite all of the concerns surrounding COVID-19, Superintendent David Cash says everyone is adjusting to the return to school.

Cash says several staff members and students have went to get tested for the coronavirus out of an abundance of caution, but none of the tests have came back positive. He says strep throat is a symptom that some of the students and facility have shown.

At this time there are only four reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the city of Pawhuksa. Cash says the district is starting to see students who were doing school virtual return to campus for in-person learning.

Pawhuska Public Schools will continue to monitor the latest COVID-19 numbers as this semester progresses.