Retired Bartlesville police officer Dan Woolery passed away this weekend from cancer.

Police Chief Tracy Roles said the Bartlesville Police Department is very appreciative of Woolery's service to the community. He said they are sorry to hear of Woolery's passing.

The BPD sends Woolery's family best wishes in this time of loss. Chief Roles said even if they do not know the person that served as a police officer, they are still a part of the family. Any time there is loss, Chief Roles said it is impactful to the entire department. He said Officer Woolery's passing will certainly be felt.

Woolery was also a Vietnam Combat Veteran and a beloved friend of many in the Bartlesville community.