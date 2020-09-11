Posted: Sep 11, 2020 1:14 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 1:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday to discuss a wide array of items.

The commissioners will consider making further amendments to procedures for those entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings. This is something the commissioners have elected to take no action on in several weeks.

The commissioners will also consider purchasing air purifiers to install in ventilation systems throughout county-owned buildings. These purifiers are believed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Last week, the commissioners made the decision to get more information on these devices.

Judge Stuart Tate will be requesting the use of the women's building and the agriculture building at the fairgrounds for the winter jury term and the commissioners will look to set the date for the county-wide free dump day.

The meeting begins at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.