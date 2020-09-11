Posted: Sep 11, 2020 2:30 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2020 2:34 PM

A Ramona man ran over a police officer’s foot during a struggle on Thursday afternoon. Casey Ward was arrested on recommended charges of eluding and assault on a police officer. Ward was seen by a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

According to an affidavit, a Ramona Police officer noted a vehicle traveling at a high speed near Veterans Boulevard and Osage Avenue. The officer followed to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle did not immediately stop. The vehicle slowed down and Ward was identified as the driver.

Ward did stop the vehicle but refused to get out. One officer reached in the truck to attempt to turn off the engine so Ward would not drive away. Ward put the truck in gear and drove away with the officer hanging out the window for approximately 30 to 40 feet. The officer fell on the roadway and the truck ran over his left foot. Ward was arrested peacefully at a residence a half-mile from the scene.

The officer was evaluated at the hospital. He had road rash and severe bruising to his left foot. Bond for Ward was set at $25,000. He will return to court on Monday where charged could be filed.