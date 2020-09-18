Posted: Sep 18, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2020 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is in custody at the Washington County Jail facing possible charges of child abuse for allegedly causing injuries to a three-year-old child. Rachel Bean stood before a judge in court on Friday where a $30,000 bond was set.

According to an affidavit, a five-year-old witness claimed that her father’s girlfriend picked up the victim by the back of his neck. Bean was also seen spanking the child multiple times. The victim also had severe bruising on his face. A grandparent on the child claims he was told by the victim that Bean slapped him in the face because he was complaining from being hungry.

The victim was seen by a doctor who concluded the injuries stemmed from child abuse. Bean claims she was trying to administer medicine to the child’s ear and didn’t realize how hard she was holding him down. Bean admitted to causing the injuries.

The defendant will return to court on Monday where charges could be filed. An active protective order was filed against Bean on behalf of the victim.