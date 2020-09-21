Posted: Sep 21, 2020 1:44 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2020 2:24 PM

North 3950 Road / North 3940 Road, which is also known as the Caney Cutoff Road from Highway 10 to the state line will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to Washington County Emergency Management, the roadway will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. The road closure is taking place west of Copan Lake.

Below is a map of the area that will be closed at those specific time. The black line is the Kansas / Oklahoma state line.