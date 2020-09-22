Posted: Sep 22, 2020 1:59 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2020 2:03 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant for an alleged domestic incident that occurred on July 14. Michael Wayne Lewis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday to answer to the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to an apartment on the 300 block of Chickasaw Avenue in Bartlesville. The victim alleges that she asked Lewis for a lighter which angered him and made him start yelling. Lewis then allegedly grabbed the victim by throat and threw her to the ground.

The victim claims that Lewis wrapped a towel around her neck to strangle her and used the slack of towel to shove in the victims mouth. Lewis also tried twisting the victim's neck. An emergency protective order was granted.

Lewis has an extensive legal history dating back to the 1990s. His bond was set at $30,000.