Posted: Sep 23, 2020 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2020 11:03 AM

Tom Davis

Wesleyan Christian School's new superintendent has been on the job for a few weeks and we happily welcomed Todd Landers to our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program to talk about the school.

Landers is an Oklahoma native from Lawton. After spending a few year in Texas, he is happy to be back home in Oklahoma and, especially in Bartlesville.

Landers reminds that Weslayan Christian School exists to assist Christian families in providing their children with an outstanding education that is thoroughly grounded in biblical truth and effective in forming godly character.

Landers proudly said that Wesleyan Christian School admits students of any race, color, national or ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs and activities generally made available to a student at the school. The school does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national and ethnic origin in the administration of its policies, tuition assistance programs, athletic, and other school administered programs.

ACCREDITATION:

North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI)

Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC)

Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI)