Posted: Sep 24, 2020 2:50 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2020 2:50 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing four misdemeanor charges in regards to a traffic accident on September 3. Chance Stanton appeared out of custody after posting bond on the $5,000 warrant.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Stanton picked her up from her work and appeared intoxicated while driving. When they arrived at a residence on the 700 block of Brentwood Avenue. The victim claims that Stanton was yelling at her and spitting on her.

Inside the residence the woman stated that Stanton hit her several times, continued spitting on her and choked her. The victim stated that she briefly lost consciousness during the incident as well. Stanton and the victim then got into the defendants’ truck. Stanton drove the vehicle into a ditch and then ran back to his residence.

Officers responded to the scene at this time. Two firearms and ammunition were reportedly found in the vehicle. Stanton was charged with DUI, domestic abuse, leaving the scene of an accident and possessing firearms while intoxicated. A no contact order with the victim is a provision of Stanton’s bond.