Posted: Sep 29, 2020 7:54 AMUpdated: Sep 29, 2020 10:00 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Police Department was asking for help in identifying a suspect that was involved in a hit and run incident at Kim's Quick Stop on Monday morning.

Police Chief Mike Shea said they found the driver at Dollar General on Tuesday morning at 10:25 and they got the driver's information.

The incident that was in question occurred at 10:15 a.m. on Monday. Chief Shea said the woman pictured backed up into a truck filling up at the gas station before leaving the scene. She was driving a maroon Chrysler.