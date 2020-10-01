Posted: Oct 01, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2020 4:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with three counts of violating a protective order during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Stanley Posey III appeared out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond.

Court documents allege that in at least three different instances Posey sent electronic communications to a woman who had filed a protective order against him. On Monday, Posey allegedly sent the woman 16 photos to her phone. He also sent a text to the woman saying, “I’m going to earn this warrant” and “better come deep piglets.”

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf for the three misdemeanor counts. Bond was set at $50,000 with a condition that Posey have no contact with the woman and to not be within 1,000 feet of her either. He is due back in court on October 28.