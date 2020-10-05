Posted: Oct 05, 2020 2:00 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

As the calendar turns to October, the temperatures are going to continue to drop. As it currently stands, those wishing to enter the Osage County Courthouse have no choice but too wait outside before being able to enter. District one commissioner Randall Jones is looking at making some adjustments so the public won’t have to as the cold temperatures settle in.

This is something Jones had ran by the other elected officials previously and informed the other two commissioners about on Monday. Jones added that he hopes to get this accomplished once they are able to surplus the equipment or store it somewhere else. In related news, Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts talked about another spike in cases over the weekend in the Hominy area.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Osage County stands at 326.