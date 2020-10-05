Posted: Oct 05, 2020 3:46 PMUpdated: Oct 05, 2020 3:46 PM

Max Gross

Three co-defendants appeared at the Washington County Courthouse for their roles in an alleged stabbing incident that took place last week. Angie McAlister, Justin Conner and Ty Marvin were first seen in court on Friday and made another appearance on Monday.

According to an affidavit, on Thursday, October 1 officers responded to a hotel on the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. An alleged altercation occurred on the second floor of the hotel. The victim claims that McAlister had thrown a knife at him causing a laceration to his leg. The victims hand was also cut up during the initial assault.

The defendants revealed that the victim obtained a key to McAlister’s room and stole drugs, cash and jewelry. The three co-defendants allegedly formed a plan to rob the victim and re-claim the items. Officers were able to piece together events through hotel surveillance videos.

Bond for McAlister was set at $50,000, Conner’s bond was also $50,000 and Marvin’s bond was set at $40,000. All three are due back in court on Tuesday where the state could present charges.