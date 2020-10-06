Posted: Oct 06, 2020 11:21 AMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 11:21 AM

There will be a Tackle Cancer Benefit Concert in downtown Pawhuska on Saturday, October 17th beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and the musicians will be playing for donations.

The Pawhuska Football Booster Club is helping establish the event, in cooperation with the Historic Whiting Hotel. All donations will go toward fighting cancer in the community. Concessions will be made available and include drinks, sloppy joe’s and chips.

There will be reserved seating on the balcony for guests of the Historic Whiting Hotel, otherwise you must bring your own lawn chair for seating. Local musician Luke Christenson will headline the event, while Elizabeth Chambers and Bryanna and Bryxlie Swan will also be on stage.