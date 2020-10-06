Posted: Oct 06, 2020 12:16 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2020 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage with a fabulous evening of popular music on Saturday, Oct. 10th at the Bartlesville Community Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

BSO's "Pandemic Pop's" will feature your favorite songs, including stirring movie soundtracks, Broadway musicals and much more. There may even be a few fun selections appropriate for our time in history right now.

BSO Manager Karen Wollman said they're ready to be back on the stage after being away. She said they have not performed since February.

Even while using all the necessary precautions both on and off the stage to protect everyone from COVID-19, the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra says the concert will be an exciting chance for us all to come back together and enjoy some great tunes from the past and the present. Wollman said there will be social distancing as you enter the BCC, in the community hall, and in the auditorium with seating. She said masks are highly encouraged and if you do not have a mask, the BSO will be happy to provide you with one.

The BSO is unable to hold its VIP Reception or the cookie reception after the performance because of CDC guidelines when it comes to food handling. Wollman said there will not be an intermission to limit contact with others. She said the BSO wants you to feel safe and be safe when you are with them.

BSO thanks you for your support. Wollman said the future of music in Bartlesville is up to you.

Single tickets range from $14 to $44. You can click the link here to purchase tickets, or you can call the Bartlesville Community Center 918.337.2787. You can also drop by the BCC located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard.