Posted: Oct 07, 2020 5:48 AMUpdated: Oct 07, 2020 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

The favorite OKM Bavarian festival will be happening again this year, but completely online. Kicking off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, head online for a reimagined Oktoberfest experience: OktoberNest.

“Everyone has a lot of fun at OKM’s Oktoberfest each year and we wanted to be able to bring that same, fun experience of playing games, tasting traditional Bavarian food, beer and sweets, to you, all from the comfort of staying at home,” says Mary Lynn Mihm, Chairman of the Board.

Traditional German food made fresh by Price’s Meat Market and Siegi’s in Tulsa will include brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, pretzels, Lebkuchen hearts, apple strudel and more. Food items will be available in package bundles as well as an add-on. In addition, delicious cookies will also be provided by the Gingerbread Factory.

Reservations for Oktobernest baskets (parteikorb) will be available through Wednesday, October 14 through OKM Music’s website.

In addition to the food available for purchase, individuals and families will get to participate in traditional German games, activities, as well as a chicken dance from home. New York local polka group, the Polka Brothers, will also be joining the festivities online with a live music performance. This unique polka group performs traditional Bavarian-style polka music, as well as contemporary songs by artists such as Weezer, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, etc., but with a polka twist.

“This new take on Oktoberfest will be a lot of fun to come together virtually with individuals and families! We’re hoping that families will join in the fun by recording themselves playing the games and later share on social media,” says Ryan Martin, OKM’s Marketing Director.

In addition to the planned virtual events, OKM will be hosting a stein holding competition on Friday, October 9, 5:30 p.m. at the Tower Center at Unity Square. All participants interested in competing must be 21 and older and pay a $10 ticket fee.

OKM’s Oktoberfest serves as a major fundraiser for OKM’s annual festival each year and guests are encouraged to make a donation to OKM to help support its mission of making music accessible to all through its year-round programming.

Tickets to participate at home are available at okmmusic.org. Entry to watch event ranges from $5 to $25. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as an add-on and will be ready for pick up on Saturday, October 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Price’s Meat Market (4025 Nowata Rd.). For any questions, call the OKM office at (918) 336-9900 or go online: okmmusic.org.