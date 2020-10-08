Posted: Oct 08, 2020 5:16 PMUpdated: Oct 08, 2020 5:16 PM

Ty Loftis

In January of 2019, a Rachel’s Challenge assembly came to Pawhuska with the goal of bringing students and community members together to talk about the importance of treating everyone like equals. Rachel’s Challenge is something that started after Rachel Scott was the first to be gunned down at Columbine High School in 1999.

After the assembly, the school elected to set up a, “Rachel’s Closet,” containing anything from clothing, academic items to non-perishable foods. The school announced on Thursday that they are unable to accept any more donations at this time because they have reached full capacity. Superintendent David Cash commends his staff for launching this program.

For information about Rachel’s Closet, you can call the school at 918-287-1265.