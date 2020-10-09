Posted: Oct 09, 2020 10:02 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2020 10:15 AM

Tom Davis

It's a sweet way to show your support for the Bartlesville United Way and their 14 partner agencies.

For the month of October, Chick-fil-a Bartlesville will donate 10% of their cookie sales to the Bartlesville Regional United Way through their Cookies for a Cause program. You can get a really tasty cookie and make a donation at the same time! It’s a true win-win!

BRUW's Lisa Carey, appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Says they love getting to collaborate with Chick-fil-a and we say a big "thank you" to them for their support.

BRUW is also seeking donations from retirees at this time. Kaite Zaun with BRUW says if you are a retiree from CoP or Phillips 66 and do not get a letter, please reach out to us so we can get updated information and get you on our mailing list.

You can contact BRUW at https://www.bartlesvilleuw.org

See The BRUW Video: