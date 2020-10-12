Posted: Oct 12, 2020 11:55 AMUpdated: Oct 12, 2020 12:05 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, City Engineer Micha Siemers and City Finance Directo Jason Muninger comprised the CITY MATTERS roundtable on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 on Monday.

Mike Bailey talked a little about Halloween stating that it is on October 31st in Bartlesville As far as COVID-19 and restrictions on trick or treating, Bailey says Bartlesville is following state guidelines on all matters regarding COVID-19. So far, he has has not seen any specific guidance from the state.

During CITY MATTERS, Bailey said the city of Bartlesville did receive monies for the CARES Act and had put that to use. What was left over will be saved for city uses next year.