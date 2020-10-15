Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:31 AMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 9:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation thanked Tonya Still and the Cherokee Nation on Thursday for their generous gift of personal protective equipment.

The Cherokee Nation delivered 750 face shields to the BPS Foundation at the Education Service Center located at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue in Bartlesville. The Foundation said community support like this is helping our students and staff stay safe in school.