Oct 15, 2020

The Pawhuska Public Works Department recently received a new sewer jetter machine. With that, they were able to put in a full days’ worth of training and clean 1,500 feet of sewer line. For the month, crews have cleaned nearly 5,000 feet of sewer line.

Public Works Director Mark Chamberlain talked about the progress they are making with the Bird Creek Farms Project.

There have been two fire hydrant replacements with a few more scheduled in the next 45 days.