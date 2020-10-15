Posted: Oct 15, 2020 2:08 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2020 4:22 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma District 1 Congressman Kevin Hern was the featured speaker at a luncheon hosted by The Green Country Republican Women’s Club on Thursday at the Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Among those in attendance was District 10 Representative Judd Strom, District 11 Representative Darrel Fincher, District 11 Republican candidate Wendi Stearman, Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle, Ward 2 City Councilor Paul Stuart, his opponent Jason Herr, Ward 3 City Councilor Jim Curd, Dewey Mayor Tom Hays, Washington County State Committeeman Loren Roszel and Green the Country Republican Women’s Club and District ` President at Large Mayri Hebert.

Mayri Hebert says the Green Country Republican Women's Club is a local club, which is a part of the Oklahoma State Federation of Republican Women and a part of the National Federation of Women. Hebert asks that if you are interested in joining by emailing greencountryrwc@gmail.com

About The Green Country Republican Women’s Club: GCRWC has a goal to solidify Constitutional values in order to foster and encourage loyalty to the Republican Party and to the principals for which it stands. They also recognize and support the idea that local community is the starting point for any successful and cooperative strategy between government and its citizens.