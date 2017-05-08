Posted: Oct 16, 2020 9:10 AMUpdated: Oct 16, 2020 9:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

The commissioners will hear from Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland and she will let the public know what has been going on across the county over the last month. The commissioners will consider renewing a contract with Constant Contact and reimburse Bland $1,050 for the annual renewal fee.

There will be continued discussion regarding possible action on what to do about fees in Osage County with Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificates.

Both organizations associated with the Citizens Academy and the Ministerial Alliance will be asking to use the Agriculture Building for their events. There will also be continued discussion on possible amendments being made for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.