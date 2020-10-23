Posted: Oct 23, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Oct 23, 2020 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday morning's school board meeting in Pawhuska, Superintendent David Cash talked about the 2019 graduation rate and compared that with the dropout rate in the high school. For the 2019-2020 school year, 190 students roamed the high school hallways and three students dropped out. Cash said when comparing that to other schools across the area, that is a good number.

To track the graduation rate, Cash looks back to the freshman class of 2017 to see how many of them completed their course work as Huskies a year ago.

Cash says the school is likely to see a better graduation rate in the coming years because there are fewer people dropping out.