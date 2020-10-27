Posted: Oct 27, 2020 1:00 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 1:03 PM

The Dewey Fire Department will stage its trucks in various neighborhoods for Halloween on Saturday starting around 5:30 p.m., so keep your eyes peeled.

If you see a fire truck or trucks, Dewey Assistant Fire Chief Cody Meade said you can stop by and ask for some candy. He said they want everyone to have fun and be safe during the holiday.

With COVID-19 canceling the City of Dewey's annual Trunk-or-Treat on Main Street, Meade said they still wanted to do something for the neighborhood. He said they believed people would be out and about on Halloween, so they wanted to do something special for the kids.

Four or five trucks will be out and about on Saturday. Meade said the locations of the truck may vary. He said they may get called out to a scene, which could shake up where they're at throughout the night. All you have to do is keep yours open and look for Dewey Fire's trucks.

Either way, Meade said they are looking forward to seeing everyone on Saturday. Meade said they want to have good interface with the community. He said when folks call 911, firefighters see them in what may be the worst day of their life.

That in mind, Meade said holiday events are a good time to brighten people's lives. He said it is an excellent time to interface with the community and see each other in a good light.