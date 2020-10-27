Posted: Oct 27, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Oct 27, 2020 1:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has resumed the issuance of business license renewals, as this came to a pause earlier this year due to COVID-19. All City-issued licenses expire on June 30th and must be renewed immediately following the date of expiration. Community Development Department Director Lisa Beeman says there won't be a late fee for any businesses who have yet to pay for the renewal. She went on to say the following:

“We have received some calls from business owners to confirm that these notices are indeed being delivered by the City of Bartlesville as well as some questions about how to renew. City staff began delivering them this week. We typically deliver these notices earlier in the year, but were unable to due to the pandemic.”

Payment can be completed by paying in person at City Hall, online or through the mail. For more information, call 918-338-4244.