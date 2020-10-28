News
Local News
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 9:41 AMUpdated: Oct 28, 2020 9:41 AM
Cherokee Area Council BSA to Hold Blood Drive
Garrett Giles
The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America (BSA) will host a blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at 2:00 p.m. at 520 S. Quapaw Avenue in Bartlesville.
This is the first ever BSA Blood drive locally. To schedule you appointment, contact the scout office at 918.336.9170 or visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website, obi.org.
All donors will receive a limited-edition blood donor mask and a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger.
« Back to News