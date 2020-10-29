Posted: Oct 29, 2020 9:22 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2020 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

At Copan High School, it's Black and Gold Day! Show your Hornet Pride!

Homecoming royalty interviews will continue on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 at 5:26 p.m. on Thursday with Tatum Williams, Destiny Allen and Gage Fultz compliments of Bartnet IP and Caney Family Dental.

Friday is Game Day at Copan High School. Homecoming interviews on KWON will conclude on Friday at 5:26 p.m. with Abigail Secondine, Kolby Mackey and Cade McGlathery compliments of Bartnet IP and Copan Restaurant & Truck Stop.