Posted: Oct 30, 2020 10:52 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2020 10:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Repubilcan Party and several dozen participants will be a part of a large car parade they are calling The Trump Train Saturday morning.

Washington County Republican Chairman Joe Beffer say the local GOP candidates will address the participants prior to the marshalling of the vehicles just before 10am. The Trump Train itself with step off at 10:30am from the near the party headquarters at Cherokee and Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

According to Beffer, the Trump Train is way for local GOP voters to show their support for President Trump as he seeks reelection on Tuesday, November 3rd.