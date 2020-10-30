Posted: Oct 30, 2020 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 3:30 AM

The Washington County Budget Board has been prompted as a part of their audit to deepen their discussion of risk management.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said that is really a policy thing by the State Auditor and Inspector's Office. He said it's not statutorily required.

The Washington County Budget Board is reviewing a checklist that the State Auditor recommends that they do quarterly. Commissioner Antle said they've shown interest in reviewing that list annually instead. He said it would be a deeper dive into fully internal controls as opposed to just risk management.

Risk management was added to the Budget Board's agenda after Commissioner Antle took office several years ago. Commissioner Antle said that has been expanded to County-wide internal control. The risk management aspect is one of four items the State Auditor and Inspector's Office recommends that they review.

Commissioner Antle said this will be moved into an agenda item at a future date that is yet to be set. Once every County official is able to review the document, action may be taken.