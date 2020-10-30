Posted: Oct 30, 2020 3:38 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 8:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A new mural in downtown Bartlesville is catching everyone's eye.

The mural can be found on the north side of the new Regent Bank building located at 422 S. Dewey Avenue. Regent Bank President Trevor Dorsey said the image couldn't have turned out any better than it did. He said they were looking into doing the mural when they were getting the building prepared for the new bank.

Regent Bank got ahold of the Phillips Foundation, the Price Tower Arts Center, the Bartlesville Community Center, and other organizations that are represented by the mural. Dorsey said they showed those groups the concept designs before the image was placed on the building. He said they loved the design.

Crews created the mural from there. Dorsey said the mural represents the history of Bartlesville and what it means to live in the area. He said they encourage people to come by, take a selfie, and visit with them at Regent Bank over a cup of coffee.

Dorsey said Regent Bank is excited to have their new building downtown so they can serve customers.