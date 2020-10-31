Posted: Oct 31, 2020 12:07 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2020 12:07 PM

Garrett Giles

A Copan volunteer fireman passed away on Wednesday afternoon while assisting someone in need.

Jesse Lee Lowrey, 39, passed away on Oct. 28th. Lowrey was born on Sept. 9th, 1981 in Bartlesville to Jim and Lisa Lowrey. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Geraleen Lowrey and grandmother, Olive Ann Wilson.

In September of 2014, Lowrey married Angela. He gained two sons: Corbin Lockman and Hunter Lockman and wife Sierra Lockman, and three granddaughters who he absolutely adored (Kiane, Emma, Allie Lockman). Lowrey has a brother Michael and wife Amber Lowrey; a niece Mekayla; and nephew Gus.

Lowrey and his wife Angela made their home in Copan. When he wasn't spending time with his granddaughters, Lowrey volunteered for the Copan Fire Department doing what he enjoyed most. Lowrey is said to have had a heart of gold and would help anyone at any time. He loved hauling cattle and helping anyone who needed help working their cattle. Lowrey had a dream of owning and running his own cattle ranch. That dream became more and more of a reality as he had recently purchased a semi and a trailer to be able to haul cattle for himself and anyone who needed cattle hauled.

Visitation will be held at the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel located at 113 S. Osage (Highway 75) on Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to the Copan Fire Department at 112 N. Caney Street; and the Working Ranch Cowboys Foundation at 408 SW 7th Avenue, Amarillo, Texas, 79101.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2nd, at the Wann Community Center with Justin McKee officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Washington County Cemetery in Lenapah, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home - Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared here.